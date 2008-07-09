Ad
The Prague-Washington deal still requires Czech parliamentary approval (Photo: NATO)

Russia issues warning over US radar in Europe

by Renata Goldirova,

Russia has threatened that it will be "forced to react not in diplomatic fashion but with military-technical means" if the United States moves ahead with plans to deploy parts of a missile defence system in the Czech Republic.

"No doubt that bringing elements of the strategic US arsenal faced towards Russian territory could be used to weaken our deterrent potential," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

It added that Moscow would take adequate measures to compensate f...

