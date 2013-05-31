EU: Magnitsky case is 'internal' matter for Russia

Days ahead of the latest EU-Russia summit, EU institutions have washed their hands of Sergei Magnitsky.

For the past two-or-so years, top EU officials had called for a proper investigation into the alleged murder of the whistleblower accountant, who died in jail in 2009 after exposing corruption in the Kremlin.

When Russia in January said no one was to blame, EU diplomats switched to saying only that Moscow should stop a posthumous trial accusing him of tax fraud.

When pr...