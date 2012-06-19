Ad
Lobbyists who offer hotel rooms to MEPs that cost less than €300 a night do not have to be disclosed (Photo: sofitel.com)

MEPs challenge code of conduct loophole

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A loophole in the European Parliament's code of conduct enables lobbyists to continue to fund MEP non-business-class flights and pay for hotel accommodation of up to €300 a day without disclosure.

The Parliament's "bureau" (the President and vice-presidents) adopted the rules in May after its "quaestors" (administrative chiefs) advised them to raise threshold to €300.

An internal document - seen by EUobsever - shows the quaestors also recommended that members only disclose attend...

