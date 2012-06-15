Ad
The decision to suspend negotiations on justice and home affairs issues came 27 years after the Schengen agreement was signed on 14 June 1985 (Photo: European Commission)

MEPs boycott negotiations with member states in Schengen row

by Nikolaj Nielsen and Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European Parliament decided on Thursday (14 June) to boycott negotiations with member states on five home affairs legislative packages until a “satisfactory outcome” on how rules governing the EU borderless area are achieved.

“The conference of presidents has decided not to take any further action, not to negotiate with Council until an agreement has been reached with Council on the matter of Schengen,” said European Parliament chief Martin Schulz in Strasbourg.

EU ministers ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

