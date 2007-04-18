EU ministers to shy away from praising Uzbekistan

EU states have dropped remarks praising Uzbekistan on human rights issues from an upcoming foreign policy statement, amid reports of worsening repression in the country and NGO worries about a potential EU "sell-out."
EU diplomats meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (17 April) redrafted a German EU presidency proposal stating the EU "welcomes" recent experts' meetings on a 2005 massacre in Andijan, with the new text merely "noting" that such meetings have taken place.
The statement is...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
