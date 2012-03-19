Belarus executions compound EU outrage

Belarus has executed two men despite an international appeal for clemency, just as EU countries start talks on whether to impose extra sanctions.
On Saturday (17 March) Liubou Kavaliova received a 40-word-long note on Supreme Court stationary saying that her son, Uladzislau Kavalyou, has been killed.
When well-wishers came by with flowers, they were met by Omon riot police, sent to make sure the evening did not turn into a protest rally. They caused even more upset by peeking in ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
