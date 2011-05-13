Ad
Berlin wants tougher tests on Europe's nuclear plants (Photo: Nicholas Sideras)

Europe delays nuclear stress tests

by Valentina Pop, BERLIN,

Europe's nuclear safety regulators on Thursday (12 May) failed to reach an agreement on 'stress tests' for nuclear plants, due to squabbling over whether to include terrorist attacks and other man-made disasters.

Backed by Berlin, EU energy commissioner Guenther Oettinger had insisted that potential terrorist attacks be part of the screening for checking the resilience of Europe's 143 plants. The issue was forced on the the political agenda following the nuclear crisis at Japan's Fukus...

