"Rather than shipping expensive food aid, we should be helping the poorest of the poor to grow more food" (Photo: world bank)

Food aid alone will not solve global food crisis, economist tells EU

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The EU should provide structural aid to increase yields from peasant farmers in poor countries if it wants to help the global food crisis rather than just throwing emergency food aid at the problem, American economist Jeffrey Sachs told the European Parliament on Monday (5 May).

"If we just stay at the level of emergency food aid, we will not solve the problem," said the economist who is instead urging the bloc to look at ways to help farmers boost food production.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

