EU breaks taboo on 'Russian forces in Ukraine'

The EU has broken its taboo on referring to Russian forces in east Ukraine in its official documents.
It said in its Official Journal on Monday (16 February) that Russian deputy defence minister Anatoly Antonov is being added to its blacklist because he is “involved in supporting the deployment of Russian troops in Ukraine”.
It listed first deputy defence minister Arkady Bakh...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
