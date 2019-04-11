EU leaders agree 31 October as new Brexit deadline

The EU has agreed to an extension of the Brexit deadline until 31 October, with a review in June, after French president Emmanuel Macron resisted calls for a longer delay.

The compromise came on early Thursday (11 April) after six hours of talks at an emergency summit in Brussels, where British prime minister Theresa May had asked to extend the deadline until 30 June.

The new date means the UK will not crash out of the EU this Friday, which had been the previous exit date.

