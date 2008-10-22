Donors pledge billions to rebuild Georgia

The international community has pledged $4.5 billion (€3.4 billion) toward the rebuilding of Georgia hit by the short war with Russia over South Ossetia in August, with the European Commission alone putting aside up to €500 million to address Tbillisi's needs between 2008-2010.

"It is a moral imperative to help a neighbour in need," commission president Jose Manuel Barroso said when opening a donor's conference in Brussels (22 October).

He added that it was also in the interest ...