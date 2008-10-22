Ad
euobserver
Some 38 countries and 15 international organisations took part in the donor's conference (Photo: European Commission)

Donors pledge billions to rebuild Georgia

EU & the World
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

The international community has pledged $4.5 billion (€3.4 billion) toward the rebuilding of Georgia hit by the short war with Russia over South Ossetia in August, with the European Commission alone putting aside up to €500 million to address Tbillisi's needs between 2008-2010.

"It is a moral imperative to help a neighbour in need," commission president Jose Manuel Barroso said when opening a donor's conference in Brussels (22 October).

He added that it was also in the interest ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Some 38 countries and 15 international organisations took part in the donor's conference (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections