Gaza on edge of instability, EU diplomats warn

The Ukraine crisis does not mean that problems in the EU’s southern neighbourhood have gone away, with diplomats warning that Gaza is on the edge of instability.
The miserable living conditions in the strip risk seeing Hamas, the militant group which holds power, being ousted by religious radicals or becoming more violent itself, EU countries’ ambassadors to the region have said in an internal report.
“[The situation] is putting significant pressure on Hamas' internal unity,” the...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
