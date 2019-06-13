Trump embraces Poland, attacks Germany once again

US president Donald Trump has pledged to send at least 1,000 extra troops to Poland to deter Russian aggression.
He also praised Poland's nationalist-populist government, while again attacking Germany on defence spending and on its Russia gas pipeline.
Trump signed the military deal with Polish president Andrzej Duda in Washington on Wednesday (12 June).
The accord stipulated that Poland would pay for "basing and infrastructure for 1,000 American troops".
But Trump...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.