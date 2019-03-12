Unanimity under review, if new EU sanctions to work

The European Parliament has been at the forefront of the EU demanding tangible measures against human rights violators, and the Greens/EFA group fully supports and has for long promoted the adoption of a comprehensive EU sanctions regime on human rights violations.
More than ever, human rights must be defended in the face of a global backlash against freedoms.
On Tuesday (12 March) and Wednesday, on the initiative of the Greens/...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Heidi Hautala, Judith Sargentini and Barbara Lochbihler, are MEPs and the three authors of the Greens/EFA group's draft resolution.
Heidi Hautala, Judith Sargentini and Barbara Lochbihler, are MEPs and the three authors of the Greens/EFA group's draft resolution.