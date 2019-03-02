Ball rolling on EU human rights sanctions

The ball is rolling for targeted EU sanctions on human rights abusers worldwide following initial talks in Brussels.

A Dutch proposal, which has French and German support, was discussed by member states' diplomats in the EU capital on Wednesday (27 February).

The same group, the so-called Working Party on Human Rights (Cohom), in the EU Council is to hold further talks on 13 March and 10 April.

The new "EU Human Rights Sanctions Regime" is to impose asset freezes and visa bans on individual abusers, such as foreign warlords or torturers, no matter where they come from.

They are meant to snap into life more quickly than old-fashioned, country-based measures and to end impunity for people who would otherwise evade criminal justice at home.

The Dutch were aiming to have the "regime" adopted before the European Parliament elections in May, when the EU legislative machine clunks out of gear.

But the proposal must still be finalised by another EU Council group, the so-called Working Party of Foreign Relations Counsellors, and by member states' ambassadors on the Political and Security Committee, before it gets the green light.

Hungary had earlier questioned whether the new sanctions were needed in Europe and had voiced "procedural grumblings", an EU source said.

There were also concerns that Italy's Russia-friendly government might block them if the measures were thought to pose a threat to Russian elites.

The EU makes foreign policy decisions by consensus.

But neither Hungary nor Italy have objected to moving ahead at this stage, the EU source noted.

The US first imposed targeted sanctions on individual human rights abusers in what it called a "Magnitsky Act" in 2012, named after Sergei Magnitsky, a Russian anti-corruption activist who was killed in 2009.

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, the UK, and Canada have also adopted "Magnitsky Acts".

They listed several Russian officials, who stand accused of embezzling €200m from the Russian state, killing the whistleblower, then laundering it via EU banks and spending it on real estate, yacht charters, and luxury goods in Europe and beyond.

The Dutch proposal dropped the Russian man's name, favouring a more neutral title instead.

"The 'Magnitsky' laws also cover corruption. This [the proposed EU] human rights regime is not about that. It's purely about human rights," a Dutch diplomat told EUobserver on Friday.

But Bill Browder, a British man who used to be Magnitsky's employer and who now campaigns for justice in his name, countered that line.

"That's not true. The original Magnitsky Act passed by US Congress in 2012 was solely about human rights, and was triggered by the torture and murder of Sergei Magnitsky," Browder told this website.

Keeping the late Russian activist's name off the EU bill was a form of "appeasement" towards Russia, he added.