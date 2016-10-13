Ad
Blood on the ground after airstrikes hit market in Aleppo rebel enclave on Wednesday (12 October) (Photo: REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail)

Aleppo strikes prompt EU talk of new Russia sanctions

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU diplomats are in talks on whether to expand sanctions on Russia and Syria over the bombardment of Aleppo, but there is unlikely to be a quick decision.

Ambassadors in the political and security committee are to meet in Brussels on Thursday (13 October) and Friday to discuss the bloc’s reaction to Russian airstrikes on an enclave of Western-backed rebels in the Syrian city, which inflicted hundreds of civilian casualties.

The talks come ahead of a foreign ministers meeting in ...

