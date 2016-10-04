'Kafkaesque' EU to freeze Portugal and Spain funds

The European Parliament is protesting a proposal to cut structural funds for deficit-ridden Portugal and Spain, but the European Commission says that rules are rules and that the funds must be suspended.

Jyrki Katainen, in charge of job creation for the EU commission, said they would be unlocked as soon as Portugal and Spain brought their budgets in line with EU recommendations. He said that model would make the harm ”minimal”.

Portugal and Spain were found earlier this year to b...