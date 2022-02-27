Belarus seen preparing attack amid fears of nuclear escalation

Belarus was threatening to send paratroopers to Ukraine on Sunday, in a sign of how the Russian invasion may be dragging other countries into the war just four days after it began.

There was a tougher European Union response too, as EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced plans to finance the purchase and delivery of weapons to Ukraine — the first time such a step had been taken.

"This is a watershed moment," said von der Leyen.

"Another taboo has fallen," s...