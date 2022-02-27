Ad
Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko (l) with Russian president Vladimir Putin (Photo: Kremlin.ru)

Belarus seen preparing attack amid fears of nuclear escalation

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Belarus was threatening to send paratroopers to Ukraine on Sunday, in a sign of how the Russian invasion may be dragging other countries into the war just four days after it began.

There was a tougher European Union response too, as EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced plans to finance the purchase and delivery of weapons to Ukraine — the first time such a step had been taken.

"This is a watershed moment," said von der Leyen.

"Another taboo has fallen," s...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Belarus seen stepping-up use of migrants as a weapon
