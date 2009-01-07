EU-Ukraine relations at risk over gas crisis

Ukraine's integration process with the EU could be harmed by the gas crisis the European Commission has indicated, as European firms begin wondering how to get their money back.

"Ukraine says it wants to be closer to the EU. If it wants to be closer, it should not create any problems for gas to come to the EU," European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said at a press conference in Prague on Wednesday (7 January).

