euobserver
Ukraine has a 22,000 km-long transit network (Photo: Naftogaz of Ukraine)

EU-Ukraine relations at risk over gas crisis

EU & the World
by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

Ukraine's integration process with the EU could be harmed by the gas crisis the European Commission has indicated, as European firms begin wondering how to get their money back.

"Ukraine says it wants to be closer to the EU. If it wants to be closer, it should not create any problems for gas to come to the EU," European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said at a press conference in Prague on Wednesday (7 January).

The remark came after his telephone conversations with Rus...

