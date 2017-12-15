Ad
May left Brussels Thursday night with an EU approval for talks on the future and a round of applause (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU stresses unity as it launches next phase of Brexit talks

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU-27 leaders on Friday (15 December) approved moving Brexit talks with British prime minister Theresa May onto the next phase, and start discussions about a transition period possibly as soon as in January.

They agreed that sufficient progress has been achieved on the terms of divorce on citizens' rights, the Irish border and financial settlement with the UK.  

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker commended May, saying she is a "tough, smart, polite, friendly negoti...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

