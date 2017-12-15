EU stresses unity as it launches next phase of Brexit talks

EU-27 leaders on Friday (15 December) approved moving Brexit talks with British prime minister Theresa May onto the next phase, and start discussions about a transition period possibly as soon as in January.

They agreed that sufficient progress has been achieved on the terms of divorce on citizens' rights, the Irish border and financial settlement with the UK.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker commended May, saying she is a "tough, smart, polite, friendly negoti...