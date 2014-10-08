EU enlargement heading into chilly period

The European Commission is not recommending any fresh steps on Western Balkan enlargement in the next 12 months, but wants to open two new “chapters” in Turkey talks.
Its annual packet of reports on EU-hopeful countries, out on Wednesday (8 October), said for the sixth year in a row the EU should open negotiations with Macedonia.
But it noted that Skopje’s accession process is at an “impasse” due to “backsliding” on democratic reforms, the opposition’s boycott of parliament, and...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
