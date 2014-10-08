Ad
euobserver
Winter in Belgrade: Serbia's decision to build a Russian gas pipeline is an additional irritant in EU ties (Photo: Wolfgang Klotz/Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung)

EU enlargement heading into chilly period

EU & the World
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission is not recommending any fresh steps on Western Balkan enlargement in the next 12 months, but wants to open two new “chapters” in Turkey talks.

Its annual packet of reports on EU-hopeful countries, out on Wednesday (8 October), said for the sixth year in a row the EU should open negotiations with Macedonia.

But it noted that Skopje’s accession process is at an “impasse” due to “backsliding” on democratic reforms, the opposition’s boycott of parliament, and...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU puts pressure on Serbia to stop South Stream gas pipeline
Serbia starts EU membership talks
Turkey at 'crossroads' to authoritarian rule, Amnesty says
Winter in Belgrade: Serbia's decision to build a Russian gas pipeline is an additional irritant in EU ties (Photo: Wolfgang Klotz/Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections