Frontex mission to extend just beyond Italian waters

Triton, the EU-led surveillance mission in the Mediterranean Sea, will operate up to 30 nautical miles from the Italian coastline and cost €2.9 million per month.

The EU-border agency Frontex is asking member states to contribute two aircraft, three patrol vessels, and around 20 to 30 guest officers to help Italy interview disembarked boat migrants in Sicily.

“This request is based on what Italy has asked for, in a sense of what Italy feels they need support with to be able to con...