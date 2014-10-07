Ad
euobserver
The Mediterranean Sea one the deadliest migrant routes in the world. (Photo: Royal Netherlands Navy)

Frontex mission to extend just beyond Italian waters

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Triton, the EU-led surveillance mission in the Mediterranean Sea, will operate up to 30 nautical miles from the Italian coastline and cost €2.9 million per month.

The EU-border agency Frontex is asking member states to contribute two aircraft, three patrol vessels, and around 20 to 30 guest officers to help Italy interview disembarked boat migrants in Sicily.

“This request is based on what Italy has asked for, in a sense of what Italy feels they need support with to be able to con...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

International waters likely off limits to EU migrant mission
