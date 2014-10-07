Ad
euobserver
Russia's banks will continue to use Swift (Photo: SWIFT)

International banking giant pressured to block Israel and Russia

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The international wire transfer system Swift will not block Russia or Israel from its services following requests for it to do so.

The Belgian-based firm on Monday (6 October) said it had received calls to disconnect institutions and entire countries – most recently Israel and Russia - from its network.

“Any decision to impose sanctions on countries or individual entities rests solely with the competent government bodies and applicable legislators,” it said in a statement.

