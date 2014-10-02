Romanian political class rocked by Microsoft bribe scandal

Romania’s political and business class has been rocked by a bribery scandal involving distributors selling Microsoft products, that has incriminated nine former ministers ahead of a crunch presidential election in November.
The scandal involves tens of millions of euros which have been allegedly hidden in off-shore accounts linked to politicians - and comes the day before campaigning begins for a new head of state.
Revelations are causing discomfort for presidential candidates V...
