Ad
euobserver
Ponta has been named in a witness statement but the anti-corruption office says he is not under suspicion (Photo: Michael Bird)

Romanian political class rocked by Microsoft bribe scandal

EU Political
by Michael Bird, Bucharest,

Romania’s political and business class has been rocked by a bribery scandal involving distributors selling Microsoft products, that has incriminated nine former ministers ahead of a crunch presidential election in November.

The scandal involves tens of millions of euros which have been allegedly hidden in off-shore accounts linked to politicians - and comes the day before campaigning begins for a new head of state.

Revelations are causing discomfort for presidential candidates V...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Romania's ruling party revives nationalism ahead of presidential election
Ponta has been named in a witness statement but the anti-corruption office says he is not under suspicion (Photo: Michael Bird)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections