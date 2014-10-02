Moscovici gets rough ride as commission hearings turn partisan

French commission nominee Pierre Moscovici was the latest candidate to face a tough ride from MEPs, as the hearings for the EU executive became increasingly partisan.
Moscovici, a former MEP who served as finance minister in Francois Hollande's government between 2012 and April this year, was nominated by Jean-Claude Juncker to become the commissioner tasked with policing the EU's economic governance programme.
Appearing before the Parliament's economic affairs committee on Thursd...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
