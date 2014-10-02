Moscovici gets rough ride as commission hearings turn partisan

French commission nominee Pierre Moscovici was the latest candidate to face a tough ride from MEPs, as the hearings for the EU executive became increasingly partisan.

Moscovici, a former MEP who served as finance minister in Francois Hollande's government between 2012 and April this year, was nominated by Jean-Claude Juncker to become the commissioner tasked with policing the EU's economic governance programme.

Appearing before the Parliament's economic affairs committee on Thursd...