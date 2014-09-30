Ad
euobserver
"Roma in Europe continue to be victims of racial violence, unable to use health services, segregated in education, live separated from the main population in ghettos and have high unemployment rates" (Photo: Boryana Katsarova/cosmos/Agentur Focus)

New EU commissioner needs to be more active on Roma

Opinion
by Violeta Naydenova, Brussels,

The European Commission’s recent decision to open infringement proceedings against the Czech Republic for its policy of discriminating against Roma school children is a milestone.

Roma children are 27 times more likely to be placed in schools for mentally disabled children than non-Roma pupils. Exclusion of any group from mainstream education, whether because of disability or ethnicity, breaches international human rights standards.

The Czech government’s policy towards Roma als...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

Italy should offer leadership on Roma issues
"Roma in Europe continue to be victims of racial violence, unable to use health services, segregated in education, live separated from the main population in ghettos and have high unemployment rates" (Photo: Boryana Katsarova/cosmos/Agentur Focus)

Tags

Opinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections