Ms Ashton had close dealings with China during her time as EU trade commissioner (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Ashton pursues closer links with China as EU reassesses global ties

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

At a time when Europe is reassessing its role in the world, EU top diplomat Catherine Ashton has stressed the need for strong bilateral relationships, especially with China.

Speaking after an informal meeting of foreign ministers last week (10-11 September), Ms Ashton told a news conference that the 27-member group needed to build "big economic and political partnerships that have the potential to change our lives."

The rhetoric comes as EU leaders prepare to meet in Brussels thi...

