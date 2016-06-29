Dutch might not ratify Ukraine treaty, PM says

Dutch leader Mark Rutte has vowed not to ratify the EU-Ukraine treaty unless he found a binding way of allaying Dutch voters concerns.

“It could be that we have to change the text, or we find a solution that does not involve changing the text”, he said on Tuesday (28 June) after an EU summit in Brussels.

“The key thing is that we address in a legally binding way the worries that came to rise in the debate before the referendum”, he added.