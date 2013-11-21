Ad
Azarov: Said the decision was taken due to Russian trade pressure (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Ukraine pulls the plug on EU treaty

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Ukraine has said it will not sign a strategic EU treaty next week, blaming its move on Russian pressure.

Its Prime Minister, Mykola Azaraov, in a government decree published on Thursday (21 November) ordered the "halt of the process of preparing the association agreement between Ukraine and the European Union."

The decree said the decision was taken to "ensure the national security of Ukraine" and to "restore lost trade volumes with the Russian Federation."

It also propose...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

