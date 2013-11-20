Ad
euobserver
US-made drones have been used by the British military to strike hundreds of targets in Afghanistan (Photo: Steve Crane)

Seven EU states create military drone 'club'

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Seven EU countries have formed what France calls a "club" to produce military drones from 2020 onward.

The scheme was agreed in Brussels on Tuesday (19 November) at a meeting of the European Defence Agency (EDA), the EU's defence think tank, by France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and Spain.

The group-of-seven's defence ministers signed a "letter of intent" tasking the EDA to draw up a study on joint production of Medium Altitude Long Endurance (Male) craft, w...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Ashton calls for military-grade drones in EU airspace
EU firms join gold rush on drones
EU looks to 'hybrid drones' for legal shortcut on migration
US-made drones have been used by the British military to strike hundreds of targets in Afghanistan (Photo: Steve Crane)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections