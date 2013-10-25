Ad
Berlin reminded Rome that it took in more refugees last year (Photo: Giampaolo Macorig)

Germany shows little sympathy for Italy on migration

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Germany voiced little sympathy for southern EU countries' migrant problems at the summit on Friday (25 October), despite more drama in the Mediterranean.

The Chancellor, Angela Merkel, said there is no question of changing the EU's basic rule, the so-called Dublin regulation, under which countries through which asylum seekers first enter the Union have to take care of them.

She said there was a "long and thoughtful debate" on migration, in which Bulgaria, Italy and Malta spoke o...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

