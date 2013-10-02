Ad
euobserver
Obama cut short his Asia trip due to the crunch (Photo: G8 UK Presidency)

US embassy to EU in phase one of 'shutdown'

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Diplomats at the US mission to the EU can no longer buy office supplies or travel to conferences, as the US "shutdown" begins to bite the state department.

The shutdown started on Tuesday (1 October) after opposition Republican party congressmen refused to endorse a new budget.

They did it in an effort to block US President Barack Obama from passing a law on more affordable healthcare.

In the US, it has put the best part of a million civil servants on unpaid leave and led t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Obama vows to 'listen' to European critics on Internet snooping
Trade officials 'optimistic' following EU-US talks
Obama in Berlin again, but not Brussels
Obama cut short his Asia trip due to the crunch (Photo: G8 UK Presidency)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections