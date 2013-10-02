US embassy to EU in phase one of 'shutdown'

Diplomats at the US mission to the EU can no longer buy office supplies or travel to conferences, as the US "shutdown" begins to bite the state department.

The shutdown started on Tuesday (1 October) after opposition Republican party congressmen refused to endorse a new budget.

They did it in an effort to block US President Barack Obama from passing a law on more affordable healthcare.

In the US, it has put the best part of a million civil servants on unpaid leave and led t...