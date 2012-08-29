EU 'regrets' Ukraine court decision on Tymoshenko

Ukraine’s high court decision to toss out an appeal by former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko may place an additional strain on EU relations with the country, EU foreign affairs spokesperson Michael Mann told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday (29 August).

“We want to work well with the Ukraine, have good relations with the Ukraine and these judicial problems are not helping that,” said Mann.

The court had earlier in the day rejected Tymoshenko’s appeal against her conviction of a...