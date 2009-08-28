Ad
Anti-EULEX graffiti in Pristina (Photo: jonworth.eu)

Kosovo leadership confronts EU authorities

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The president and prime minister of Kosovo have walked out of talks with EU representatives in the first serious bilateral rift since Kosovo declared independence last year.

The meeting in Pristina on Thursday (27 August) was designed to soothe ethnic Albanian fears over a new police co-operation agreement between the EU's police mission to Kosovo, EULEX, and Serbia's interior ministry.

The co-operation protocol will help EULEX and Serb police share information on cross-border or...

