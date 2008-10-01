Ad
A South Ossetian refugee girl: the EU is getting involved in a "very unusual" situation (Photo: mid.ru)

EU patrols roll out into post-war Georgia

by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

EU monitors in post-war Georgia plan to start patrols outside Russia-controlled security "buffer zones" on Wednesday (1 October), but to gradually fan out into the areas as Russian soldiers leave over the next 10 days.

The buffer zones - set up by Russia after the brief war in August - stretch for about 7 km from the edge of rebel enclaves Abkhazia and South Ossetia into Georgia proper and host some 800 Russian troops spread out in 18 security checkpoints as well as unknown numbers of ...

