Europe's misguided policy of backing Petro Poroshenko is based on a false premise: that he is a pro-Western president. (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU shouldn't recognise results if Ukrainian election is rigged

EU & the World
Opinion
by Oleg Sukhov, Kiev,

For Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko, Sunday's (31 March) presidential election is an issue of survival.

He may lose not only the election but also his freedom and wealth, since an attempt to investigate him over alleged corruption would be popular with voters under a potential new government.

With the stakes being so high, he may have to resort to extraordinary measures.

The reason is that Poroshenko is unlikely to win without voting fraud.

It is not even clear i...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Oleg Sukhov is a journalist at the Kiev Post, Ukraine's leading English-language newspaper. He used to work at the Moscow Times, an independent English-language newspaper in Russia, and has written stories for New Europe and the Atlantic Council.

