Ad
euobserver
The last EU-Russia summit in Brussels in December - the main 'deliverable' was the signature of a non-binding memorandum on Russia's WTO entry (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

No 'deliverables' at upcoming EU-Russia summit

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU institutions would like to clip one of the two yearly Russia summits due to lack of content, but decorum forbids making the first move.

"We have signs from the Russians that if we suggested it [canceling one of the events], they would accept it. And we have given signs to them that if they made the suggestion, we would accept it. But nobody wants to come out with the proposal," a senior EU diplomat told EUobserver.

The contact noted that the twice-yearly format is out of date ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The last EU-Russia summit in Brussels in December - the main 'deliverable' was the signature of a non-binding memorandum on Russia's WTO entry (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections