No 'deliverables' at upcoming EU-Russia summit

EU institutions would like to clip one of the two yearly Russia summits due to lack of content, but decorum forbids making the first move.

"We have signs from the Russians that if we suggested it [canceling one of the events], they would accept it. And we have given signs to them that if they made the suggestion, we would accept it. But nobody wants to come out with the proposal," a senior EU diplomat told EUobserver.

The contact noted that the twice-yearly format is out of date ...