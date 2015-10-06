Mogherini: Dousing the flames of a baptism of fire

Federica Mogherini arrived in Brussels a year ago following a rather bumpy ride through the Council to take the helm of a European External Action Service (EEAS) which was still very much experiencing growing pains.

The former Italian foreign minister came under stiff criticism before her appointment for her youth (she is 41 years old), her inexperience (she had only been foreign minister for six months), and her alleged 'too friendly' stance towards Russia.

Once in office, she ha...