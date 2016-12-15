Letter to EU: 'If you don't want refugees, stop the war'

Dear Sir/Madam,

My name is Wassim Omar. My family and I, and many other refugees, arrived on Chios island (Greece) on 20 March 2016. After we faced death many times in the Aegean Sea in the night, we arrived in the early morning at Chios and we thanked God that all of us were saved and we were very happy because we reached the first EU country.

We arrived to freedom and democracy countries, but unfortunately the policemen told us that we arrived on the first day of an EU-Turkey d...