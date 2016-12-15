Ad
euobserver
People waiting to be evacuated from eastern Aleppo, on 15 December. (Photo: Reuters/Abdalrhman Ismail)

Letter to EU: 'If you don't want refugees, stop the war'

EU & the World
Opinion
by Wassim Omar, Athens,

Dear Sir/Madam,

My name is Wassim Omar. My family and I, and many other refugees, arrived on Chios island (Greece) on 20 March 2016. After we faced death many times in the Aegean Sea in the night, we arrived in the early morning at Chios and we thanked God that all of us were saved and we were very happy because we reached the first EU country.

We arrived to freedom and democracy countries, but unfortunately the policemen told us that we arrived on the first day of an EU-Turkey d...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

EU threatens Russia over Syria 'atrocities'
EU drops talk of sanctions on Aleppo massacre
Aleppo envoy left gloomy by EU summit
People waiting to be evacuated from eastern Aleppo, on 15 December. (Photo: Reuters/Abdalrhman Ismail)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections