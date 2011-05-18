Ad
Ashton is working on a "bigger" and "bolder" strategy for Europe's southern neighbourhood (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU 'not marginal' on world stage, Ashton says

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton on Tuesday (17 May) said the bloc's response to events unfolding in the southern neighbourhood is not at all "a marginal activity", citing evacuations from Libya, the opening of an office in Benghazi and humanitarian aid.

Speaking alongside US secretary of state Hillary Clinton, Ashton stressed the need to keep "remembering what the European Union is and what it is not, and it's bringing together the 27 member states to support action and activit...

