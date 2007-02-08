Ad
euobserver
Health and education is where the EU's money is urgently needed in Nepal (Photo: European Commission)

European Commission should not shirk responsibility in Nepal

EU & the World
Opinion
by Arjun Karki,

Two years on from the royal coup - 1 February 2005 - Europe has an opportunity to help Nepal transform itself into an inclusive multi-cultural democracy, using entirely peaceful means. And with Nepal officially recognised as one of the world's 50 least-developed countries, it offers ample scope for the Union's policy-makers to prove that when they talk about eradicating poverty, they mean what they say.

The European Commission is currently finalising its aid plan for Nepal in the 200...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
Health and education is where the EU's money is urgently needed in Nepal (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections