euobserver
Lavrov is to meet Kerry on Thursday (Photo: consiilium.europa.eu)

Russia rejects French UN draft on Syria

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia has told France it cannot back a draft UN resolution authorising the use of force if Syria does not give up chemical weapons.

French foreign minister Laurent Fabius delivered the news after speaking with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, by phone on Tuesday (10 September).

"As I understood, the Russians at this stage were not necessarily enthusiastic, and I'm using euphemism, to put all that into the framework of a binding UN resolution," Fabius told press.

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

