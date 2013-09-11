Russia rejects French UN draft on Syria

Russia has told France it cannot back a draft UN resolution authorising the use of force if Syria does not give up chemical weapons.

French foreign minister Laurent Fabius delivered the news after speaking with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, by phone on Tuesday (10 September).

"As I understood, the Russians at this stage were not necessarily enthusiastic, and I'm using euphemism, to put all that into the framework of a binding UN resolution," Fabius told press.

