Lawsuit spotlights Russia energy politics

The European Court of Human Rights has agreed to hear a case brought against Russia by shareholders of former oil giant Yukos, which was forced into bankruptcy by the Kremlin and whose former CEO Mikhail Khodorkhovsky is still serving a jail sentence in Siberia.

"The admissibility decision has been pronounced and communicated to both parties," a spokesman for the Strasbourg-based court said.

The claimants allege that the Russian government illegally expropriated the company and is...