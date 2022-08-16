Iran responds to EU's 'final text' on nuclear deal

Iran says "considerable progress" had been made on talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.

The proposal to curb Iranian nuclear enrichment in exchange for the lifting of sanctions was based on a "final text" circulated by the European Union.

But Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Monday (15 August) also said, without specifying, that after 16 months of talks more still needs to be done.

"We had other expectatio...