Ad
euobserver
A Republican majority in Congress will complicate Obama's policy-making (Photo: prameya)

EU onlooker wary of introspective US vote

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU relations and foreign affairs in general are playing hardly any role in the US midterm elections on Tuesday (2 November), the European Parliament's top man in Washington has said. But any deficit in EU-US relations will have an associated "cost," he warned.

"There is little if any mention about Europe during the campaign here. They are focused on national or local issues and foreign affairs and transatlantic issues are absent," Piotr Nowina-Konopka, the head of the parliament's rece...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
A Republican majority in Congress will complicate Obama's policy-making (Photo: prameya)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections