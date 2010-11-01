EU onlooker wary of introspective US vote

EU relations and foreign affairs in general are playing hardly any role in the US midterm elections on Tuesday (2 November), the European Parliament's top man in Washington has said. But any deficit in EU-US relations will have an associated "cost," he warned.

"There is little if any mention about Europe during the campaign here. They are focused on national or local issues and foreign affairs and transatlantic issues are absent," Piotr Nowina-Konopka, the head of the parliament's rece...