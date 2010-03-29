EU leaders express shock over Moscow bombings

Top EU officials on Monday expressed their shock over the two suicide bomb attacks on the Moscow metro which killed at least 36 people and injured over 70.

The explosions occurred in two different metro stations during the Monday morning rush hour and were carried out by female suicide bombers, Russian prosecutors said. One metro stop is close to Russia's intelligence agency FSB, who said it was likely the two were Islamist Chechen rebels. Similar bombings in 2004 were also blamed on ...