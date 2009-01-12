Ad
Spanish PM Zapatero criticised Israel's actions in Gaza as 'excessive' (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Israel objects to Spanish PM presence at anti-war rally

EU & the World
by Leigh Phillips,

As Spanish foreign minister Miguel Angel Moratinos lands in the Middle East to support a proposed Franco-Egyptian peace plan, a minor diplomatic row has broken out between Madrid and Tel Aviv over the presence of Prime Minister Jose Luis Zapatero at an anti-war protest over the weekend.

On Saturday (10 January), Mr Zapatero addressed a demonstration in Ourense, Galicia, calling the Jewish state's actions "excessive" and saying: "It is my duty to call on Israel to implement an immediate ...

