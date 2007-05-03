Germany keen to relax Uzbek sanctions despite crackdown

Germany is continuing to push for a relaxation of EU sanctions on Uzbekistan despite the jailing of a prominent human rights activist this week, with a scheduling mess in Brussels opening a loophole that could theoretically see banned Uzbek officials free to enter Europe for two days.

"There was no agreement. One group of countries thinks there has been no substantial change in the human rights situation so there's no reason to change the sanctions," an EU official told EUobserver afte...