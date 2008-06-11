EU moving to scrap Cuba sanctions

EU states are nearing a deal to permanently lift sanctions on Cuba despite protests from human rights activists and hundreds of political prisoners remaining in jail.
"The time could be right because of changes undertaken by Cuba's new leadership," an EU diplomat told Reuters ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers on the topic on June 16. "Sanctions could possibly be lifted...we are working on finding the exact formula," another diplomat said.
The EU froze high-level diplomat...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
