euobserver
The EU and US want dialogue and elections in September; the protesters want Mubarak gone now (Photo: Leil-Zahra Mortada)

Ashton calls for dialogue between Mubarak and opposition

EU & the World
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton has called on Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak to enter into a dialogue with the opposition.

Ahead of a meeting of European foreign ministers in Brussels where the uprising in Egypt has suddenly topped their agenda, Ms Ashton issued an appeal that recognised the legitimacy of protesters' complaints but at the same time was carefully worded so as not to suggest the bloc is about to abandon the its longtime ally.

"The legitimate grievances of...

EU & the World
